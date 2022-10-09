Fort Wayne mayor arrested for driving while intoxicated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated.
The Allen County Jail confirmed with News 8 that Henry was driving intoxicated at 2 a.m. Sunday, and was released at 8:30 a.m. They did not provide further details about the arrest, or a mugshot of Henry.
No further information has been provided at this time. This story will be updated.
The Mayor provided a statement:
I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry