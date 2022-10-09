Indiana News

Fort Wayne mayor arrested for driving while intoxicated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

The Allen County Jail confirmed with News 8 that Henry was driving intoxicated at 2 a.m. Sunday, and was released at 8:30 a.m. They did not provide further details about the arrest, or a mugshot of Henry.

No further information has been provided at this time. This story will be updated.

The Mayor provided a statement: