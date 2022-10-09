Indiana News

Fort Wayne mayor arrested for driving while intoxicated

(Photo Provided/City of Fort Wayne)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

The Allen County Jail confirmed with News 8 that Henry was driving intoxicated at 2 a.m. Sunday, and was released at 8:30 a.m. They did not provide further details about the arrest, or a mugshot of Henry.

No further information has been provided at this time. This story will be updated.

The Mayor provided a statement:

I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s east side

Local /

‘All INdiana Politics’: One-on-one with Gov. Holcomb from Europe

All Indiana Politics /

Pacers FanJam Tip Off 2022-2023 season 

Local /

All Indiana Bets: October 9, 2022 (NFL Week 5)

All Indiana Bets /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.