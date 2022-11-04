Indiana News

Fort Wayne mayor gets suspended sentence for drunken driving

by: Associated Press
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city has received a suspended one-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry also was ordered Thursday to pay more than $3,000 for a fine, court costs and restitution to the city and to the driver of the car he struck. He’s also required to submit to random alcohol and drug testing and to report to an alcohol countermeasures program.

The 70-year-old Democrat’s driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.

Court records say Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested Oct. 8.

