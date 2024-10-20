Fort Wayne party shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 10 injured

Crime scene tape illuminated by red and blue police lights. Fort Wayne police say a person died and 10 others were shot after gunfire rang out at a party on Oct. 19, 2024. (WISH Photo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died and 10 people were shot after gunfire rang out at a “high school age party” in Fort Wayne late Saturday night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the 4900 block of Manistee Drive after multiple 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area with people fleeing in every direction. Manistee Drive is in a suburban neighborhood on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Officers arriving to the scene described it as “chaotic.” Around the time they got there, police say the injured victims started arriving at nearby hospitals.

Investigators learned from witnesses that several people were attending a “high school age party” when shots rang out. Multiple partiers were hit and one victim died at the scene. Police haven’t shared the names or ages of any of the victims.

As of early Sunday morning, 11 people were confirmed shot, including the person killed. The 10 other victims sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

They have not said how many suspects may have been involved.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.