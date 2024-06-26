Fort Wayne PD releases bodycam video of deadly traffic stop police shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department on Tuesday released bodycam footage of a deadly traffic stop police shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead.

The man was identified as Linzell Parhm. The officer was identified as Mason Wills, a 7-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department. He was placed on administrative leave immediately after the shooting.

The traffic stop turned shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of John and Hurd streets. That’s in a residential neighborhood in south-central Fort Wayne.

As he approaches the vehicle, Wills is heard asking the two people inside the car to place their hands on the dashboard. Parhm is seen sitting in the passenger seat closest to Wills.

During the traffic stop, Parhm is seen moving his hand to reach down into the front floorboard. Though not immediately visible, bodycam footage later shows a gun in a bag by Parhm’s feet.

Multiple times, Wills tells Parhm to keep his hands on the dash, using expletives and drawing his gun on Parhm.

Another person is heard on camera, telling Parhm, “Keep ’em on the dash, bro! What are you doing?”

Parhm reaches for the gun five times. After a final verbal command, Wills fires his gun twice, striking Parhm at least once.

The video shows Wills calling for backup. After other officers arrive, they perform life-saving measures on Parhm. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a 7.62mm Draco AK Pistol in a backpack.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

Police say the shooting was still under investigation by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and other agencies.