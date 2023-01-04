Indiana News

Fort Wayne police arrest 3 suspects for fatal shooting of 18-year-old woman

UPDATE: The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased person Wednesday afternoon as 18-year-old Jocelyn M. Bolf of Fort Wayne. The identity of the person in life-threatening condition has not been provided.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested three people in Fort Wayne who they believe are responsible for a shooting that killed one person and left another in what they called “life-threatening condition.”

The shooting happened 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 2500 block of Anthony Boulevard. When police arrived, they found two people in the car. Jocelyn Bolf, 18, was dead at the scene while the other person was taken to a local hospital.

Coroners confirmed Bolf’s cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. They say this is the first homicide for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2023. The identity of the person in life-threatening condition has not been provided.

After further investigation, police arrested Rapheal Brown, 23, Rashun Carter, 31, and Swanyea Taylor, 23, for murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.