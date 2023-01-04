Indiana News

Fort Wayne police arrest 3 suspects for fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested three people in Fort Wayne who they believe are responsible for a shooting that killed one person and left another in what they called “life-threatening condition.”

The shooting happened 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 2500 block of Anthony Boulevard. When police arrived they found two people in the car. One was dead while the other was taken to a local hospital.

After further investigation, police arrested Rapheal Brown, 23, Rashun Carter, 31, and Swanyea Taylor,23, for murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.