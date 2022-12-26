Indiana News

Fort Wayne man accused of holding up IHOP with knife and ax on Christmas Eve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fort Wayne have arrested a man accused of robbing a pancake restaurant armed with a knife and ax on Christmas Eve.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to an armed robbery at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man with an ax and a knife had the manager at knifepoint and was robbing the restaurant, police said in a statement Monday.

Police made it to the scene just in time to see the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Ian Bazur-Persing, outside a Petco located behind the restaurant.

Officers chased Bazur-Persing down and took him into custody. He was still armed with the ax and knife, according to police.

All of the stolen money was returned to the restaurant.

Bazur-Persing was transported to the Allen County Jail on a preliminary charge of armed robbery.