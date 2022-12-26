Indiana News

Fort Wayne man accused of holding up IHOP with knife and ax on Christmas Eve

FILE- This May 11, 2017, file photo shows an IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fort Wayne have arrested a man accused of robbing a pancake restaurant armed with a knife and ax on Christmas Eve.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to an armed robbery at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man with an ax and a knife had the manager at knifepoint and was robbing the restaurant, police said in a statement Monday.

Police made it to the scene just in time to see the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Ian Bazur-Persing, outside a Petco located behind the restaurant.

Officers chased Bazur-Persing down and took him into custody. He was still armed with the ax and knife, according to police.

All of the stolen money was returned to the restaurant.

Bazur-Persing was transported to the Allen County Jail on a preliminary charge of armed robbery.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

No. 1 Purdue headlines AP Top 25; Miami leaps, UNC returns

College Basketball /

Stay off of ice-covered ponds and lakes: ‘There’s no such thing as 100% safe ice’

Local /

Purdue QB Brady Allen entering transfer portal

College Football /

GOP stumbles with independents contributed to midterm woes

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.