Fort Wayne police chase ends in crash, leading to 3 arrests; 1 suspect at large

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested following a traffic stop that led to a police chase in Fort Wayne.

Around 12:12 a.m. on Wednesday, Fort Wayne Police Department Gang and Violent Crime Unit attempted a traffic stop at Salem Lane and Maple Grove. The car receiving the stop fled from police, initiating the chase.

The vehicle later crashed into a parked car, in which three suspects fled on foot while one remained inside. According to a press release, gunshots were heard in the general vicinity, in which additional police officers flooded the area, believing they were being shot at.

Three of the suspects were arrested, while one suspect was not located remaining at large. No injuries have been reported.

The three suspects taken into custody were Christopher Recht, 19, Diquan King, 18, and a 16-year-old male.

Police have not given any additional information on the suspect who fled the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.