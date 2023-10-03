Fort Wayne police file new charges against self-proclaimed ‘serial pedophile’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A self-proclaimed “serial pedophile” is facing additional criminal charges after another child came forward to investigators.

Donald Dustin Cornett, aka Dusty Cornett, 44, was previously being investigated for numerous offenses involving multiple children, according to police. He is facing three new felony counts of child molesting.

According to news outlets, Cornett confessed to being a “serial pedophile” in a letter that he wrote to a prosecutor while already in jail. He also confessed to being responsible for a “string of unreported molestings.”

Cornett was sentenced in February to 20 years for child molesting.

In May, another child came forward and disclosed being victimized by Cornett, which led to additional criminal charges being filed.

Cornett was being held at Allen County jail as of Tuesday afternoon. He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m.