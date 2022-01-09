Indiana News

Fort Wayne police fire on armed man at house; arrest him upon leaving hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police on Sunday arrested the armed man they fired at and injured on Friday night.

Fort Wayne Police Department say in a news release issued Sunday that Thomas A. May, 36, will face four counts of pointing a loaded firearm, six counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, two counts of intimidation, and a count of neglect of a dependent. The release did not explain how police arrived at the charges.

The department was called to a disturbance involving threats just after 7:40 p.m. Friday to a house in the 800 block of Lemonwood Court. That’s in a housing addition just north of the interchange of I-69 and Coldwater Road on the city’s north side.

Fort Wayne police had yet to say Sunday whether one or more officers fired at May. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken into custody Sunday after being released from a hospital.

No police or bystanders were hurt.

The names of officer or officers involved in the shooting had yet to be revealed Sunday.

The officer or officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure, to allow the investigation to proceed and give them time to cope with the traumatic incident, according to a news release issued Friday.

The Indiana State Police is investigating along with personnel from the Fort Wayne department.

This story has been updated after first posted on Friday.