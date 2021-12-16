Fort Wayne police investigating deadly overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a deadly overnight shooting, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Just before 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 1600 block of Howell Street for a report of a man sitting on a porch suffering from a gunshot wound.
Once on the scene, officers were unable to find the man in the reported location as he had run to a nearby home. The department said the victim, who was found at a house on Richardson Street, was transported to a nearby hospital. While at the hospital, the man passed away as a result of his injuries.
No victim or possible suspect information has been released.
It’s also unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.