Indiana News

Fort Wayne police investigating deadly overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a deadly overnight shooting, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Just before 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 1600 block of Howell Street for a report of a man sitting on a porch suffering from a gunshot wound.

Once on the scene, officers were unable to find the man in the reported location as he had run to a nearby home. The department said the victim, who was found at a house on Richardson Street, was transported to a nearby hospital. While at the hospital, the man passed away as a result of his injuries.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

It’s also unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.