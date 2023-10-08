Fort Wayne police investigating fatal shooting, person of interest detained

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn Road. Officers located a person suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot near the intersection. Officers rendered aid to the victim along with the Fort Wayne Fire Department and TRAA medics. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting victim was later pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Police detained a person of interest at the scene of the shooting. According to police, The detained person is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.