Fort Wayne police shoot, kill armed suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Fort Wayne police officer shot and killed an armed suspect Sunday night, the department said Monday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it received a call around 10:50 p.m. about “multiple individuals walking up and down the 4200 block of Avondale Drive with firearms making threats to shoot.”

The 4200 block of Avondale Drive is just off of Lafayette Street in the Pettit-Rudisill neighborhood, roughly 2.5 miles south of downtown Fort Wayne.

Officers arrived and found several people in the area where the 911 call was made.

“At least one suspect had a firearm, in which that suspect failed to comply with verbal commands given by the Officers. Shots were fired and the suspect was struck,” Fort Wayne PD said in a release Monday.

Officers gave the suspect medical aid until relieved by medics. Medics continued giving aid until it was determined that the suspect was deceased.

Police did not identify the suspect and no other information was immediately available.

The shooting is under investigating by FWPD, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Indiana State Police will conduct an independent investigation.