Police video shows shooting of man on Purdue Fort Wayne campus

Screen grab from bodcam footage recorded on July 30, 2024, of fatal shooting. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via YouTube)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Bodycam footage released on Wednesday reveals events leading up to the fatal shooting of a wanted man armed with a gun on Purdue University Fort Wayne campus last month.

On July 30, Dekalb County Community Corrections called the Fort Wayne Police Department to the Purdue Fort Wayne campus to assist with locating a man who failed to return to their custody, authorities said.

Dekalb County reported that the suspect, identified as Gawon Benson, was on campus without authorization, possibly armed with a Glock 9mm handgun, and wearing an ankle monitor. Benson was reportedly visiting his ex-girlfriend’s home and had taken several items, including a gun.

Police arrived to find Benson, who did not comply with their commands. The bodycam footage shows Benson refusing to follow the officers’ instructions to raise his hands and drop his weapon. Additionally, he is seen reaching into his right pocket and pulling out a handgun.

The officers who fired his weapon saw Benson “manipulate his weapon” before shooting him. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, who continued treatment until it was confirmed the suspect had died from his injuries.

A suicide note was later found in Benson’s pocket, saying his goodbyes to his family members.

Mental health resources