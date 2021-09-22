Indiana News

Fort Wayne police search for missing 50-year-old woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find an endangered, missing 50-year-old woman last seen at Parkview Hospital Randallia.

Sherry Darlene Spaulding was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday in the emergency room area of the hospital and has not been seen since leaving the facility.

“Doctors have advised that her medical condition is such that she can be a danger to herself as well as others unless she is taking her prescribed medications to which she is not at this time,” said a news release from Officer Mark A. Bieker, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Spaulding was described as 5-feet-6 and 155 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants with a gray T-shirt that has the words “A-1 Bail Bonds Service” in blue letters on the back of the shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 260-427-1336.