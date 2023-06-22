Search
Fort Wayne police search for suspect who attempted to rob bank

(Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man’s failed attempt to rob a Fort Wayne bank has officers searching Thursday, police say.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who attempted to rob 3Rivers Credit Union located at 5005 Bluffton Road, just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say that a male suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money.

According to a release, the bank teller refused and the suspect verbally made statements that the teller could not understand. The suspect did not appear to have a weapon and left on foot, with no cash.

The suspect is described as a white male with a grey hat and green fleece shirt/jacket and has a possible lip deformity.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact Fort Wayne Police Department ar 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

