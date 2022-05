Indiana News

Fort Wayne police searching for person who shot and killed a man Saturday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police are searching for a person who shot and killed a man around 11:48 p.m. Saturday evening, according to police.

Police say the man went to the hospital on his own.

Police also believe the shooting happened on Rudisill Boulevard near the Redeemer Lutheran Church on the city’s southside.

Officers found several shell casing in the street.

Police have not provided any further information at this time.