Fort Wayne police searching for shooting suspect

(Photo provided/Fort Wayne Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at 10:13 p.m. Thursday in the area of Winter Street and Colerick Street. Police arrived to the scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man drove to the liquor store to make a purchase. After leaving the store, He was confronted by a male suspect in the parking lot. The suspect demanded money, pulled out a gun, and shot the man.

The man and a witness left the scene and called police from another location.

The suspect is described as a black male, 130 pounds, light complexion, having short hair, and wearing a dark green hoodie with jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.

