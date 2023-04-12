Fort Wayne police seek help finding missing 11-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are requesting help locating an 11-year-old girl.

Dynastee Talley, 11, of Fort Wayne, was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Swinney Avenue in Fort Wayne. She was described as a black female with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a red hoodie with writing on it.

Investigators have provided muted Ring doorbell footage which shows Talley walking along a sidewalk Tuesday evening.

No further information has been provided at this time. Anyone with information on Talley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.