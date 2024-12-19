30°
115 mph crash kills one and injures juvenile, suspect on the run

Police search for suspect in deadly crash

by: Parker Carlson
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a suspect that caused a high-speed crash, killing one and injuring a juvenile.

Police said that Alejandro Reyes-Villagomez, 25, was driving his Dodge Durango RT over 118 mph, on Lima and Till Roads May 11, when he caused the crash.

Reyez-Villagomez ran a red light and crashed into Fabian Garlitz as he attempted to take a left onto Lima Road.

Garlitz was pronounced deceased at the hospital. His 12-year-old daughter was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that she is still recovering.

Reyez-Villagomez was also taken to the hospital after the crash, but police said that he fled Fort Wayne.

