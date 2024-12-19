115 mph crash kills one and injures juvenile, suspect on the run
Police search for suspect in deadly crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a suspect that caused a high-speed crash, killing one and injuring a juvenile.
Police said that Alejandro Reyes-Villagomez, 25, was driving his Dodge Durango RT over 118 mph, on Lima and Till Roads May 11, when he caused the crash.
Reyez-Villagomez ran a red light and crashed into Fabian Garlitz as he attempted to take a left onto Lima Road.
Garlitz was pronounced deceased at the hospital. His 12-year-old daughter was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said that she is still recovering.
Reyez-Villagomez was also taken to the hospital after the crash, but police said that he fled Fort Wayne.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.