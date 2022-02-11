Indiana News

Fort Wayne police seek suspects after woman shot in doorway

FORT WAYNE (WISH) — Police in Fort Wayne are looking for two suspects who shot an elderly woman in her doorway just before Christmas.

(Provided Photo/FWPD)

Two men in a gray or silver Ford Escape arrived in the 2000 block of Taylor Street at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 and rang the doorbell at a home, say Fort Wayne police.

When the victim opened the door, the two men opened fire.

(Provided Photo/FWPD)

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but survived.

Police believe the men went to the wrong house and the victim was not the person they were looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.