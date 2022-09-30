Indiana News

Fort Wayne police sought help to find 13-year-old

LATEST: Fort Wayne police say, “Thanks to the public’s help Zaveion Fletcher has been found safe and uninjured.”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police on Friday night was seeking help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Zaveion Fletcher was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Kekionga Middle School in the 2800 block of Engle Road. He was wearing a white shirt, light colored blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Zaveion was described as 5 feet 1 inch and 92 pounds with short brown hair.

Anyone with information on his wherabouts was asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.