Fort Wayne police shoot man who began firing gun after leaving bar

A Fort Wayne Police Department vehicle. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via Flickr)
by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police officers shot at a man firing a gun in a street after he’d been removed from a bar Monday night, the department said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was facing life-threatening injures, police say. Police did not public share other information about him Monday night.

Police were called about 9:05 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of West Main Street. The block is in an area with restaurants and bars east of Leesburg Road, and on the west edge of the downtown area.

Officers arrived and found the man still firing his weapon into buildings, homes and vacant businesses, and they returned fire. They provided aid to him until medics arrived.

No officers or other people were injured, police say.

Indiana State Police is involved in the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

