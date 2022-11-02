Indiana News

Fort Wayne police shooting leaves male with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A male was facing life-threatening injuries after at least one Fort Wayne Police Department officer shot him Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Police were called to a disturbance about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Poplar Street. That’s a residential area south of downtown Fort Wayne and northwest of Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park.

Daniel Nerzig, the department’s public information officer, said in a news release that an officer found and approached the male described in a 911 call.

The release did not say what may have led to shooting or whether the male had a gun. “At some point during this incident shots were fired by police striking the suspect,” the release said.

The male, who was not identified in the release, was taken to a hospital. Police did not indicate whether the male is an adult or a child.

Investigators were talking with cooperating witnesses. No criminal charges were announced in the release.

Indiana State Police also are part of the investigation.