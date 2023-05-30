Fort Wayne police warn about traffic camera scams
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are warning the public about scams involving traffic camera violations.
Fort Wayne police said in a release Tuesday that emails requesting payment for supposed traffic camera violations have been circulating in the community.
Investigators ask the public if they receive an email of this nature to not click any attached links or documents. They also wanted to remind the community that Fort Wayne police do not use traffic cameras for enforcement.
Officers included an example of what the scam emails may look like.
If anyone receives one of these emails, they are asked to contact the police.