Fort Wayne police warn about traffic camera scams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are warning the public about scams involving traffic camera violations.

Fort Wayne police said in a release Tuesday that emails requesting payment for supposed traffic camera violations have been circulating in the community.

Investigators ask the public if they receive an email of this nature to not click any attached links or documents. They also wanted to remind the community that Fort Wayne police do not use traffic cameras for enforcement.

Officers included an example of what the scam emails may look like.

An email example of the traffic camera violation scam. Police ask the public to not click the attached link.

(Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)

If anyone receives one of these emails, they are asked to contact the police.