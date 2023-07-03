Fort Wayne teen in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A teen is in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run in Fort Wayne Sunday, police say.

At 1:36 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Saint Joe Center Road and North Arlington Parkway. Dispatchers advised officers that a grey Dodge Charger struck a motorcycle. The 911 caller advised the driver of the motorcycle was in the roadway not moving.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male teenager lying in the street unresponsive. Medical services arrived shortly after and transported the teen to a local hospital for treatment. The teen suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the time of this article.

According to investigators, the Dodge Charger and the motorcycle were the only vehicles involved in the collision. The Charger was traveling east bound on Saint Joe Center Road attempting to go through the intersection at Arlington Parkway. The motorcycle was traveling north on Arlington Parkway and attempted to make a right turn onto Saint Joe Center Road when it turned in front of the Charger. The Charger struck the rear of the motorcycle. A male adult was driving the Charger.

It is unknown at this time who may have had the right-of-way.

Officers attempted to make contact with the driver at his home and calling his cell phone, but no contact was made. Officers are still attempting to locate the driver. It is unknown if the driver of the Charger had any injuries.