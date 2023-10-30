Fort Wayne teen in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A teenage boy is in life-threatening condition after they were shot late Sunday night in Fort Wayne, police say.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says around 11:35 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Milton Street on a report of a person shot. That block is in a residential neighborhood on the south side of Fort Wayne.

When police arrived, they found the teenager suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say several witnesses and potential suspects were identified and were cooperating with the investigation.

Police also say all of the parties involved in the shootings are teenagers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.