Indiana News

Fort Wayne woman dies in stabbing, man injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A stabbing Friday morning in Fort Wayne left a woman dead and a man injured.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were dispatched to the 7900 block of Decatur Road on a report of a woman being stabbed. That’s an apartment complex off of Tillman Road and Anthony Boulevard, about seven miles east of Fort Wayne International Airport.

Police arrived and found the two victims. The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

Investigators are unsure if the man who was stabbed is also a suspect, according to Officer Daniel Nerzig, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased woman after her family has been notified.