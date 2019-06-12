Fort Wayne zoo welcomes new lynx babies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has a few new residents.

The zoo on Wednesday announced its female Canadian lynx Frisco gave birth to three cubs. Frisco and her mate, Loki, welcomed one girl cub, named Acadia, and two boy cubs, named Nootka and Sekani.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that while the cubs are doing well now, Sekani was born with an abnormal foot, with the tendons on his hind leg contracted due to positioning in utero. Sekani was transitioned to human care so that he could receive physical therapy to help correct the issue, and he was eventually transferred to another zoo, where he is continuing treatment.

Frisco is one of the youngest female lynx to successfully breed and deliver healthy cubs, the zoo said in the post.

Frisco and the cubs will remain off-exhibit while they adjust. They’re expected out later this season, the zoo said.