Fortville grocery sells $50,000 Powerball ticket

Strough’s Supermarket, 624 N. Madison St., Fortville, is shown in August 2024. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Fortville grocery sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 after Monday night’s drawing.

The ticket was bought at Strough’s Supermarket, 624 N. Madison St., Fortville. The Hancock County town of 4,800 people is about a 50-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

The ticket was one of two $50,000 winners sold recently. The other was sold at Depot Express, 128 W. McClain in Scottsburg, which is in southern Indiana near Louisville, Kentucky. That ticket won in Saturday’s drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday were 29-34-38-48-56 with the Powerball of 16.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday were 8-9-11-27-31 with the Powerball of 17.

According to the Hoosier Lottery app, the chances of winning a $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,130. The chance of winning a jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday was estimated at $176 million, the Hoosier Lottery says.

A gambling hotline is available at 800-994-8448.

