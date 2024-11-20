Foster Success provides winter kits and college support to former foster youths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Foster Success administers the Indiana Education and Training Voucher program, which helps former foster youth afford college.

Volunteers on Tuesday packed cozy winter kits to brighten their holiday season.

Jared Wilson, senior director of impact and programming for Foster Success, said, “We work in five impact areas: educational success, financial empowerment, youth engagement, health and well-being, and workforce readiness.”

Foster Success is the only Indiana nonprofit supporting 14- to 26-year-olds transitioning from the foster care system. Its Friendsgiving Campaign is a crucial effort to raise funds and awareness about the challenges that Indiana’s foster youth face.

The young people receiving the winter kit boxes are college students. Wilson said, “They’re a part of our Education and Training Voucher program. They receive some funding to help support them while in school, but they also receive college coaching and support from our staff. We have three staff members around the state that work with them.”

The holiday season can heighten feelings of loneliness and exclusion for many. Many foster youth lack the stable support systems that other people may take for granted.

Wilson said, “Many foster youth may not have that additional support to receive care packages, saying’ ‘Hey, You’ve got this!’ Or ‘Good luck with the finals!’ With volunteers like this that can come in and help us send out packages, there’s that extra touch for them to know they have the support there.”

Volunteers from the Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine packed 360 winter kit boxes, which contained scarves, hats, mittens, hot chocolate, and apple cider.

Amanda Wright, dean of the Tom and Julie Wood College of Osteopathic Medicine at Marian, said, “It was inspiring for us because I attended an event that Foster Success put on. They talked to us about the number of youth that go to college and graduate, which was just low. I believe it’s 3%, and it’s unacceptable. We know talented students in foster care, and we need to ensure they know what opportunities are here.”

The Friendsgiving Campaign aims to raise $80,000 before the end of 2024 to ensure that the young adults receive the resources and assistance they need to thrive.

Wright said to them, “You are not alone. We are so proud of you. Keep going, go to school, get good grades, and if you ever need a partner, community members are here to support you. We’re excited to see what you’ll do.”