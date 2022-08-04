Indiana News

Four people charged in connection to Daleville murder

From left to right Alexander Geesy, Brandi Zirkle, and Ryan Geesy. (Provided Photo/Delaware County Sheriff's Office)

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July.

According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of 38-year-old Randall Coomer.

On July 22, investigators say Coomer approached the suspects, who were speeding on the road in two separate vehicles, making obscene gestures to other drivers in the area, including Coomer’s wife, according to court documents. Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley told News 8 that Coomer lived within a quarter-mile of where he was shot.

Police say that when Coomer approached the suspects, Alexander Geesy fired several warning shots and instructed Coomer to get on the ground. According to documents, it was when Coomer attempted to leave the scene when Alexander Geesy fatally shot him.

Emergency responders pronounced Coomer dead at the scene, according to police.

Court documents say that Zirkle’s children — ages 8, 14, and 16 — were all at the scene in one of the vehicles with Schattner. In an interview. Schattner told investigators that she gave the three other suspects her vehicle to flee to Tennessee on July 23.

On July 29, Ryan Geesy called a Delaware County detective, telling them he was bringing Alexander Geesy and Zirkle back to Muncie.

Thursday, Alexander Geesy was charged with murder and obstruction of justice. Ryan Geesy was charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice. Brandi Zirkle was charged with assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, and three counts of neglect of a dependent. Dawn Schattner was charged with assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, and one count of neglect of a dependent.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office did not provide a mugshot for Dawn Schattner.