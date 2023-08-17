Frankfort student arrested after handgun falls out of waistband

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A Frankfort High School student was arrested Thursday morning after an unloaded handgun fell out of his waistband, according to a statement from the Community Schools of Frankfort.

The high school and middle school were placed on lockdown after the incident.

At about 8 a.m., there was an altercation involving students at the high school when the unloaded handgun fell out of the student’s waistband.

“The students immediately alerted the school resource officer,” the statement said.

The student was immediately detained and isolated. The statement said no ammunition was found on school property.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the case is still under investigation.