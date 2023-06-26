French Lick Resort outlines historic West Baden Springs storm damage

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WISH) — After a dangerous night of severe weather in Southern Indiana, French Lick announced in a release that it will be temporarily closing its historic Atrium building.

A press release made Monday afternoon states that the West Baden Springs Hotel received damage from baseball-sized hail to “all 12 of the curved glass panels of the famous dome.” No one was injured in the storm.

Chuck Franz, the chief executive officer of French Lick Resort, says he’s confident the resort will bounce back once again.

“We know it’s a gem; we know that when people come here, they want to relax in the Atrium. We’re going to work as hard as we can to get it open as quickly as we can,” Franz said in the release.

Franz also says their priority is to temporarily protect the Atrium from rain getting in, and are working on a solution to repair the dome.

“We’re working on a solution, and we’ll have that solution rather quickly. And we’ll keep everybody updated when we get some kind of timeline,” Franz said in the release.

In a Facebook post Monday, resort officials shared that the hotel is still open, despite damage to the Atrium.

Other features of the resort will remain open, including French Lick Springs Hotel, Valley Tower, French Casino, and other amenities.