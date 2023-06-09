Friday is another Air Quality Action Day

A Southwest Boeing 737 airplane takes off into a smoke haze from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, June 8, 2023, as smoke from wildfires in Canada blankets the area. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday is an Air Quality Action Day for all of Indiana’s 92 counties due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

A stagnant weather pattern continues to move smoke across the state, leaving high levels of small particulates that reduce air quality.

Small particulates are “composed of microscopic dust, soot, liquid, and smoke,” that are smaller than the width of a human hair, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management says.

When the tiny particles settle deep into someone’s lungs, they are difficult to exhale and can lead to coughing and difficulty breathing, even in healthy adults.

On Friday, try to limit prolonged time outdoors, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with heart or respiratory conditions. A mask worn over the face and nose can also help if you have to be outside.

To learn more or sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov or check AirNow.gov, which updates every hour.

IDEM is encouraging these steps to help reduce the fine particles in the air:

Avoid burning wood

Reduce time outdoors

Combine your errands into a single trip

Don’t use “gasoline-powered snow removal equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles”

Don’t let your engine idle

Turn off your lights or set your thermostat to 70 degrees or below

Visit the IDEM website to learn more about Air Quality Action Days.