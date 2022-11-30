Indiana News

Ft. Wayne woman gets 35-year sentence in death of 9-year-old stepson

A judge's gavel on a white background. (Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty to three felony charges in the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Thirty-one-year-old Alesha Lynn Miller pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

The Journal Gazette reports that an Allen County judge accepted Miller’s plea deal Tuesday and sentenced her to the 35-year sentence it specified.

Miller and her wife, 37-year-old Jenna Miller brought Elijah Thomas Ross in December 2021 to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A coroner found that Elijah died from multiple blunt-force injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.