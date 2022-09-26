Indiana News

Funeral and procession Monday for Richmond officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond Police Department K-9 officer Seara Burton will be laid to rest Monday.

Burton, 28, died Sept. 18 in hospice care, several weeks after she was shot in the head during a traffic stop.

A funeral for Burton will begin at 11 a.m. Monday inside the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School, located at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway. Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m.

Following the funeral, a procession will take Burton from Richmond to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where a burial service will be held.

The procession is expected to begin after 2 p.m. The procession will pause in front of the Richmond Police Department, at 50 North Fifth Street, for the final 10-42 call. It will then continue under a garrison flag, which will be located at First Street and West Main Street in Richmond.

WISH-TV will carry Officer Burton’s funeral live, on the web, and on Facebook.

Parking and shuttle information

The streets surrounding Richmond High School, including Hub Etchison Parkway and the G Street Bridge, will be closed to traffic, according to a Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.

Those who wish to join the procession to Crown Hill Cemetery should head south down the Hub Etchison from National Road West to be directed where to park.

Those who do not wish to join the funeral procession should plan to walk to the Tiernan Center or make use of the city’s free shuttle service.

Shuttles to the Tiernan Center will begin at 9 a.m. A return shuttle service will return riders to their vehicles after the procession leaves, which could be two hours after the funeral ends.

Monday parking and shuttle locations for the funeral of K-9 Officer Seara Burton. (Provided Photo/Richmond Police Department Facebook)