Funeral of Richard Lugar, former U.S. senator and mayor, set for May 15
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The funeral service for former U.S. senator and Indianapolis mayor Richard Lugar has been set for May 15 at a church on the north side, The Lugar Center announced Friday.
Lugar, 87, died Sunday.
The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St. The Republican politician had served as a lay elder at the church, and his family were founding members.
A news release from The Lugar Center said, "The seating capacity of the church will not permit everyone who wishes to attend the funeral to be there in person. As space permits, we will admit as many as possible. More information on this process will be forthcoming."
The funeral will be livestreamed.
Prior to the funeral, Lugar's body will lie in state in the rotunda of the Indiana Statehouse for 24 hours. A brief ceremony at noon May 14 with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb will start the memorial period.
The release said the public will be welcome to visit the rotunda through sunset (about 8:50 p.m.) May 14 and again from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 15. The Lugar family will greet well-wishers in the south atrium of the Statehouse from 2-7 p.m. May 14.
The family has asked people to give memorial contributions to The Lugar Center.