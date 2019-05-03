WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Sen. Richard Lugar in the East Room at the White House on November 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)