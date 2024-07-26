Funeral plans form for late Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse

Memorial to the late Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, outside the Sheriff's office in Terre Haute (Courtesy of Vigo County Sheriff's Office)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Funeral services are set, and procession plans are still in progress for the late leader of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff John Plasse died this week, at 60 years old, after a struggle with cancer, the department announced on Wednesday.

In announcing his death, colleagues expressed the highest of praise for Plasse, pledging to keep “serving Vigo County with the same energy, integrity, and goodwill that John Plasse taught by his leadership and example. We will remember him and be grateful that we were privileged to serve in his company and shared a common commitment to public service.”

The sheriff’s office has released some of the details for events, both public and private.

All are welcome to visitation and a funeral service on Monday at the Hulman Center, 200 N. 8th Street in Terre Haute.

Visitation runs from noon to 2 p.m.

The funeral service follows immediately after the calling.

Private graveside services then follow.

Planners are still working on procession plans – both to the Hulman Center and the cemetery.

If you would like to pay respects at any time, the sheriff’s office invites you to visit the memorial to Sheriff Plasse in front of the department’s office at 600 W. Honey Creek Drive.