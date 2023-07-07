Funeral, procession honors Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith

An image of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith is displayed July 3, 2023, during the Franklin Firecracker Festival at the amphitheater at Youngs Creek Park in Franklin, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A funeral on Friday honored late Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith at Emmanuel Church in Greenwood, where he and his wife, Megan Smith, attended.

The graveside service began airing about 4:15 Friday on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV app, and the WISH-TV Facebook page.

Smith died last week after being struck by an 18-year-old driving a stolen vehicle in Plainfield during a police chase. He was trying to put down a tire-deflation device when he was hit.

On Thursday, his body traveled from Swartz Funeral Home in Franklin to the church for a visitation.

Indiana State Police say family members, friends, community members, and more were to gather from across the country to honor him on Friday.

Smith, who served in the Indiana National Guard, will receive both police and military honors.

The procession made its first stop at Whiteland Community High School, where Smith graduated from.

At the high school, the coach carrying Smith’s body stopped for the ceremonial tradition of passing under a Garrison flag. The coach paused under the flag and a radio call marking Smith off duty for the final time was played.

The procession will conclude at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Smith will be laid to rest.

Trooper Smith procession route (WISH photo)

State police encouraged the public to line the procession route. There were opportunities to view the procession near downtown Indianapolis as it passed from West Street to New York Street, and then moves north to Illinois Street.

Smith was a member of the 78th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy, according to his obituary. He has recently been awarded two Lifesaving Awards for his work as a trooper.

Prior to working as a trooper, Smith graduated from Indiana State University in 2014.

“Aaron also enjoyed smoking a good brisket, flying drones, hunting, and spending time with family and friends,” his obituary said.

Aaron and Megan Smith (Provided Photo/Smith’s obituary) Aaron and Megan Smith (Provided Photo/Smith’s obituary)

