Funeral, procession to honor late Tell City police officer

Watch the funeral on WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV app, and the WISH-TV Facebook page.

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Funeral services for the late Tell City Police Department Sgt. Heather Glenn begin at 11 a.m. EDT on Monday at Tell City High School.

At about 1 a.m. on July 3, Glenn died in a shootout at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City. The suspect, 34-year-old Sean Hubert, also died.

Following the funeral, Glenn’s body will travel in a procession to Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City.

The police department released the procession route on Saturday.

Procession route for Sgt. Heather Glenn (Provided Photo/Tell City Police Department)

Police are encouraging the public to line the procession to pay their respects. Glenn’s family has asked that only family and law enforcement members attend the gravesite services.

Glenn’s death marks the first line-of-duty death for the Tell City Police Department.