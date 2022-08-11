Indiana News

Funeral service Thursday for Rep. Jackie Walorski

GRANGER, Ind. (WISH) — Friends, family, and constituents will gather Thursday morning to say goodbye to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

Walorski was among four people killed in a crash on Aug. 3 in Elkhart County.

Several hundred people are expected to attend the funeral, which begins at 11 a.m. at Granger Community Church in Granger.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist spoke Wednesday with some of those who gathered at the church for visitation.

Walorski’s constituents say they will miss her accessibility and personality, while friends like Royce Stoltzfus say she set an example for public servants.

“She had respect for people and she had a warmth,” Stoltzfus told News 8. “I’ve heard it before, and it’s true, she’d enter a room and she’d light up the room. That was Jackie.”

J.B. Brown, of Bremen, tells News 8 she went above and beyond to meet with the people she represented.

“She always took the time for everybody, as much as she could, right? She didn’t always just pawn you off on somebody. She always tried to take the time to meet with her constituents.”

Congressman Larry Bucshon, a longtime colleague of Rep. Walorski, says he’ll miss the energy she brought.

“Jackie was a force of nature and she’s just a great person to be around. There’s energy in the room when Jackie Walorski is there. So, I think one of the things I’m going to miss the most is not the official work we did together, but just her friendship and her as a person,” Bucshon told News 8.

The funeral service is expected to last approximately two hours. WISH-TV will carry the service live on the air, on the web, and on Facebook.