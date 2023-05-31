Funeral Wednesday for Farmland volunteer firefighter killed in crash

FARMLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Family, friends, and community members will gather Wednesday in Randolph County to honor and remember a volunteer firefighter killed in the line of duty.

The funeral for Kyle Osgood, assistant fire chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, is at 11 a.m. at Monroe Central Junior-Senior High School in Parkland City.

Osgood, 31, died Thursday morning when the fire tanker he was driving to a barn fire went out of control in a curve, drove off the roadway, and overturned. Osgood and 19-year-old firefighter Zachary Lee were pinned under the truck.

Osgood died at the scene. Lee was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.

Community invited to line procession route

Community members are encouraged to line State Road 32 in Farmland to pay their respects as the funeral procession passes through town.

The procession will end once it reaches Maxville Cemetery at State Road 32 and County Road 625 West, officials say. A private graveside service will follow.