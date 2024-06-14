FWPD: Suspect, officer injured in exchange of gunfire at residence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A burglary suspect was arrested after an exchange of gunfire at a residence in Fort Wayne, resulting in injuries to both him and an officer, a release said.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 4700 block of Holton Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers checked the rear of the home where the armed suspect, 20-year-old Zar Ni Myint, was exiting a window.

Myint fired his automatic handgun at officers and the officers returned fire, striking him. Police say the suspect temporarily escaped through a fence but was later located in the 1300 block of East Fairfax Avenue and taken into custody.

According to a release, A FWPD officer was struck during the exchange of gunfire. The officer was reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.

Myint was taken to a medical facility to be treated for minor injuries and was arrested.

Myint was being held at the Allen County Jail on the preliminary charges of attempted murder, burglary causing serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement drawing a deadly weapon, and possession of a machine gun.

Police say the investigation is still active and ongoing.