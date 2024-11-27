Gary man arrested after fighting Indiana State Police K-9, trooper

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers on Monday arrested a Gary man after he fought a K-9 and trooper, state police said in a Wednesday news release.

On Monday, an ISP trooper initiated a traffic stop on a gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee for a minor traffic offense (improper headlight). The traffic stop occurred at the intersection of Burr Street and 10th Avenue in Gary. During the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver had a suspended license. The trooper also detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and a red solo cup that appeared to have alcohol in it.

During the traffic stop, the trooper had the driver exit the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests and conduct further investigation. After the driver exited the Jeep, the trooper attempted to conduct a pat down of the driver. The driver refused to cooperate, and a struggle took place between the trooper and the driver.

During the struggle, the driver pulled away from the trooper and began to run from the traffic stop. As the driver ran, he turned back toward the trooper and attempted to pull a handgun from his pants. As he did so, he dropped the gun and again began to run from the trooper. The driver was eventually taken into custody after being bitten by the trooper’s K-9 and tasered by the trooper. During the altercation, the driver intentionally laid on top of the K-9 with all of his body weight in what appeared to be an attempt to injure the K-9.

The K-9 was not injured during this incident.

As a result of the fall from being tasered, the driver suffered minor facial injuries. The driver was checked by Gary EMS and taken to Northlake Hospital for treatment. He was later taken to the Lake County Jail.

The driver, identified as Shelley O. Cooper, 33, of Gary, was preliminarily charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement – defendant draws a weapon, resisting law enforcement, unlawful carrying of a handgun, cruelty to a law enforcement animal, driving while suspended – prior conviction, and possession of marijuana.

During the investigation, it was determined that Cooper was also a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.