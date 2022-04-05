Indiana News

Gary man gets 103 years for shooting woman dead, burning car

CROWN POIINT, Ind. (AP) — A Lake County judge has sentenced a Gary man to more than 103 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend and leaving her body in a car he set ablaze.

A jury last month convicted 37-year-old Hugh Scott for the June 2018 slaying of 39-year-old Davita Ward.

Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced him Tuesday to 65 years for murder, 16 years for aggravated battery, two and a half years for arson and 20 years for a habitual offender enhancement.

Scott has denied his involvement in the crime. He said in court, “I am not that monster they are pointing me out to be.”