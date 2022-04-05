Indiana News

Gary man gets 103 years for shooting woman dead, burning car

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

CROWN POIINT, Ind. (AP) — A Lake County judge has sentenced a Gary man to more than 103 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend and leaving her body in a car he set ablaze.

A jury last month convicted 37-year-old Hugh Scott for the June 2018 slaying of 39-year-old Davita Ward.

Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced him Tuesday to 65 years for murder, 16 years for aggravated battery, two and a half years for arson and 20 years for a habitual offender enhancement.

Scott has denied his involvement in the crime. He said in court, “I am not that monster they are pointing me out to be.”

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

More rain Wednesday

Weather Blog /

Lineup for 2022 Symphony on the Prairie concert series announced

Local /

Donations drop in Eskenazi’s baby supply closet during COVID pandemic

Multicultural News /

In Bucha, Ukraine, burned, piled bodies among latest horrors

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.