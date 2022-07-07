Indiana News

Gary mayor: Cousin was among 3 people fatally shot at party

by: Associated Press
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gary’s mayor says his family is “heartbroken” by the news that a relative was among three people fatally shot during a July Fourth block party in the northwestern Indiana city.

Mayor Jerome Prince said Wednesday that his cousin, 26-year-old Marquise Hall of Lafayette, was fatally wounded early Tuesday along with 25-year-old Laurence Mangum of Merrillville, and 20-year-old Ashanti Brown of Olympia Fields, Illinois.

Prince said of Hall’s death that his “family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss.”

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that police said seven other people were wounded in the shooting, which remains under investigation by the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.

