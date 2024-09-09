Gary mom of 6 killed after being hit by gunfire while driving

Kia Tidwell, 42, of Gary, Indiana. Tidwell died Sept. 6, 2024, when she was struck by gunfire while driving on 5th Avenue in Gary and crashed her car into a tree. (Provided Photo/City of Gary Mayor's Office via Facebook)

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A mother of six died Friday night after she was struck by gunfire while driving through Gary, police said Sunday.

She was identified as 42-year-old Kia Tidwell by the City of Gary Mayor’s Office on social media.

The shooting broke out around 8 p.m. Friday.

The Gary Police Department says they received a call to investigate a disturbance at the McDonald’s at 1527 W. 5th Ave. on Gary’s west side Friday evening. They arrived and learned the people causing the disturbance left the restaurant on foot.

While at the McDonald’s, officers say they heard a loud disturbance from a group of people at an apartment building on nearby Lincoln Street. When police approached the group, several shots rang out from behind the building.

When the shots were fired, Tidwell was driving down 5th Avenue near the apartment building when she was struck by gunfire and crashed into a tree.

Tidwell died before medics arrived at the scene. Police say she was not involved with the group of people or the original disturbance.

The mayor’s office described Tidwell’s death as “tragic,” and asked for public support in finding suspects.

“As the family and our community mourn this terrible loss, we are urgently asking the public for their support in bringing forward any information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in this heinous act,” the post said.

Gary police asked anyone with information on the incident to call Det. Roger Escutia with Indiana State Police at 219-755-3855 or by email at rescutia@isp.in.gov. Video or security camera footage can be emailed to garypdrtcc@gary.gov.