Gary named ‘Most Miserable City in America,’ other Indiana cities make list

GARY, INDIANA – JUNE 20: A sign sits toppled among weeds at an entrance of United States Steel’s (USS) Gary Works facility on June 20, 2019 in Gary, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

GARY, Ind. (WISH) – Gary, Indiana is the “Most Miserable City in America,” according to Business Insider.

The business and financial site published their list of “The 50 Most Miserable Cities in America.”

In order to come up with their list, they looked at census data, including population change, median household income, commute times and percentage of people living in poverty.

According to the article, the northwestern Indiana city lost 6% of its population between 2010 and 2018. More than a third of the city’s population also lives in poverty.

Other cities in Indiana making the unfortunate list were Anderson at No. 35 and Hammond at 23.

To view the entire list, click here.