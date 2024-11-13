Officer shoots, kills suspect during undercover investigation in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect who attacked an officer was shot and killed during an undercover investigation of the Gary Police Department, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in an alert late Wednesday afternoon that detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal shooting. The alert said the suspect is a male, but did not provide his age or identity. The officers involved the shooting were not identified in the alert.

The alert did not say that anyone else was injured.

The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 3400 block of Maryland Street. That’s in a residential area about a mile west of the interchange for I-65 and I-94 in northwest Indiana.

The male shot was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“No further details will be released from our agency at this time,” said the alert sent through the sheriff’s app at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday.