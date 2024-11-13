52°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
52° Indianapolis

Officer shoots, kills suspect during undercover investigation in Gary

A Gary, Indiana, Police Department SUV is shown in June 2024. (Provided Photo/Gary Police Department via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect who attacked an officer was shot and killed during an undercover investigation of the Gary Police Department, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in an alert late Wednesday afternoon that detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal shooting. The alert said the suspect is a male, but did not provide his age or identity. The officers involved the shooting were not identified in the alert.

The alert did not say that anyone else was injured.

The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 3400 block of Maryland Street. That’s in a residential area about a mile west of the interchange for I-65 and I-94 in northwest Indiana.

The male shot was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“No further details will be released from our agency at this time,” said the alert sent through the sheriff’s app at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Anthony Richardson reflects on growth...
Indianapolis Colts /
2 face high-level felony charges...
News /
Which stores will be open...
News /
Mozel Sanders benefit concert to...
Mozel Sanders /
Shane Steichen explains the decision...
Indianapolis Colts /
Terre Haute mayor’s military service...
Political News /
Trump nominates Rep. Matt Gaetz...
Political News /
Winter Wanderland celebrates the holidays...
Entertainment /